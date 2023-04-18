Cumberland Academy students put on simulation to prepare for tornado, other emergencies

Teacher Teleia Hogan said her law enforcement students have been training for what to do in the event of any disaster in the community, on-campus or in their homes.

TYLER, Texas — As East Texas is in the middle of tornado and severe weather season, a few students at Cumberland Academy High School recently participated in a tornado disaster simulation.

Students, who are earning their first responder certifications, worked together to put on a realistic interpretation of what could happen if a tornado moved through the area.

Those in the theatre department helped create the makeup used to portray accurate-looking injuries that could be caused by a natural disaster.

Teacher Teleia Hogan said her law enforcement students have been training for what to do in the event of a tornado or any disaster in the community, on-campus or in their homes.

"It's very important for students to know what to do in the case that it does happen anywhere near them," Hogan said. "My students are able to step in and just assist until the first responders can take over."

Hogan added that many of her students who get this kind of training end up wanting to become a first responder.

Student Cameron Collins said after graduation he wants to get his EMT certifications and eventually be a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. He said the skills he gained from the class and simulation will help in the real world.

"I know that I can make a difference when things happen," Collins said. "I think it's important to where I feel prepared. And I think other students that feel prepared, we are able to minimize and mitigate certain natural disasters to happen."

Fellow student Weston Rogers said he's been doing this simulation since he was a freshman and it's been interesting to see students enjoy and learn from disaster preparation.

"We see a lot of scenarios, where medical and disasters and whatnot that nobody knows what to do until a first responder gets there," Rogers said. "The upside to us being certified is that we can do what we can before they get there and potentially save a life."

Rogers added that these efforts put the need for preparation in perspective, showing how important time is when someone is hurt or in need of medical attention.