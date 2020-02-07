Students hold press conference to speak out against Robert E. Lee High School name

The students say their number one goal is to see the high school's name change but it doesn't stop there.

TYLER, Texas — A small group of current and former Robert E. Lee. High School students held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to share why they think the school's name must be changed.

The group said their number one goal is to see the high school's name change. However, the also want change in the district's culture as well, accusing the district of racial bias.

"I'm looking for implicit bias training for teachers, integration of different programs, especially AP, GT programs, and things like that where it's mostly white kids," said incoming senior at Robert E. Lee. High School Honor Neal.

Caroline Crawford a Lee High School alum and current student at Mississippi State University. In 2018, she was among the students trying to get the school to change the name during the last effort to have school's nae changed.

"We want to be involved in the conversation surrounding changing the names of the schools and we also need to be involved in the conversation," Crawford said.

The students said they do not feel comfortable attending a school honoring the Confederate general.

Nick Knight, a track and cross country runner at Robert E. Lee, said he does not enjoy winning races with the name on his jersey.

"It's a message especially for the reason they named it, and just who he stands for as just his name," Knight said. "In general, anywhere, it's known to encourage racism, and it's shameful I guess to run under, especially when you're out in public."

The students do not feel like they are playing a big enough role in the conversation to have the name changed and want more representation. They also want to have more contact with the school board.

Despite speaking with the president several times, they say communication has been limited.