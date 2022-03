Increase is to "recover SWEPCO's investments in generation, transmission and distribution facilities since 2016, plus increased operations and maintenance costs."

TEXAS, USA — AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. customers should expect an increase in their energy bills beginning this month.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas in late February approved SWEPCO's request for a rate increase.

A Texas residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will see a hike of about $8.31 per monthly billing period, or 8.48%. The increase began with bills issued March 1.