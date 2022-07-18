'Water we can't even consume' | Customers unhappy with Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp.

Customers of a largely rural East Texas water company say they have gone weeks under boil orders.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Customers of a largely rural East Texas water company say they have gone weeks under boil orders, with low or no pressure and with yellow water coming from faucets — with little response from the provider.

Troup resident Courtney Godwin said she paid $900 to get a water meter installed and an account set up with Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. when she moved to the area in May, just to have it pipe in water that was unfit to drink.

“We waited over two weeks for it to be turned on only to have this yellow, dirty water when it finally did get cut on,” Godwin recently said. “Since moving here, we have had either no water at all or brown or yellow water that isn’t potable.”