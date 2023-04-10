Tyvon White's family said their son has been a target of hate and bullying on campus. CFISD confirmed an investigation was underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYPRESS, Texas — A Cypress family is demanding that a Cy-Fair High School assistant principal be terminated and arrested after they said he physically assaulted their son on campus last week.

Tyvon White's family said the problems with the administrator started in May but resurfaced in late September. The latest brawl between the student and the assistant principal was caught on camera.

Now, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District officials said an investigation is underway.

White's family shared a new video they say shows the assistant principal admitting to pulling White by the hoodie.

"This young man has been the victim of targeted hate and targeted bullying by an assistant principal," community activist Quanell X said on Wednesday.

Quanell said the family first brought the issue to school officials' attention last school year, but they claim nothing was done until last week's altercation.

"This AP puts him in a full Nelson restraint hold and then throws him to the ground," Quanell said.

That brawl was caught on camera, too. White ended up at a hospital with a knee injury after the altercation.

"We demand he be arrested and charged for assaulting this young man," Quanell said.

CFISD responded with this statement:

"Last week, a Cy-Fair High School administrator and a student were involved in an altercation in the hallway after the student’s refusal to follow instructions or return to class despite repeated requests. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and during this time, the administrator is not on campus. Please know that we remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff."

White's family said the issue should have been handled five months ago.

"This district has failed this family and this community," Quanell said. "This is not what you do. You don't try to sweep this under the rug."

The family also told KHOU 11 News they filed a police report with CFISD police.