Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a pickup, driven by Kevin Mann Jr., 30, of Michigan, was traveling north on SH-110, just northwest of Tyler, when a bicyclist, identified as Tony Ellisor, 47, of Tyler, turned in front of the vehicle. 

DPS says the pickup then struck the cyclist.

Ellisor was taken to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

