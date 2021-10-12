Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a pickup, driven by Kevin Mann Jr., 30, of Michigan, was traveling north on SH-110, just northwest of Tyler, when a bicyclist, identified as Tony Ellisor, 47, of Tyler, turned in front of the vehicle.
DPS says the pickup then struck the cyclist.
Ellisor was taken to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.