Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Anderson County

The investigation is ongoing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a semi, driven by John Looney, 51, of Buffalo, was traveling southwest on US 79. DPS says, at the same time and for an unknown reason, Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine, rode his bicycle out in front of the truck.

"The driver of the truck tractor attempted to avoid the bicyclist by veering to the shoulder of the roadway," DPS said. "The bicyclist struck the front left of the semi-trailer.

McCarty was taken to a Palestine hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Looney was not injured.