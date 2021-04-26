Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by pickup in Nacogdoches

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A cyclist is in critical condition after a wreck in Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., after receiving calls of a major accident between a pickup truck and bicycle.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a truck.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an out-of-town medical center. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Preliminary information indicates the cyclist was traveling west on MLK Blvd. when they were hit by the pickup that was traveling south out of the softball complex.