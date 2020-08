According to Tyler police, the victim was riding a bicycle in the 1300 block of West Bow Street, near downtown, at about 9:14 p.m. before being hit.

TYLER, Texas — A person is in serious condition after Tyler police said they were hit by a vehicle Friday night.

According to Tyler police, the victim was riding a bicycle in the 1300 block of West Bow Street, near downtown, at about 9:14 p.m. A vehicle hit the cyclist and then drove away.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital in serious condition.