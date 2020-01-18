MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall is known as the hometown of boxing legend George Foreman. Today, it remains to provide grounds for fighters trying to make it to the big stage.

"Tonight we’re doing 'Friday Night Fights' which is open sparring. We invite different teams from around the area, Shreveport, Tyler, Longview, Texarkana," Doug Krantz said.

Doug Krantz owns D-Rock’s Gym with his son, UFC welterweight Derrick Krantz, and every third Friday of the month they open their doors to anyone who wants to fight.

"Friday Night Fights started back in 2007 when we first opened up the gym. Believe it or not, I was in here before I was a professional getting as many sparring rounds as I possibly could. I’d get people from all around to come down and we’d work,” Derrick said.

For me personally the end goal is to be a professional fighter I want to eventually make it into the UFC," Fighter Harrison Beaty said.

Fighters like Harrison Beaty use these events to sharpen their skills while they train to reach their goals.

"This is kinda the building grounds this is where you gotta build it up from the ground up," Beaty said.

"You know with all the fighters coming out fighting in top-notch organizations it goes to show this area is just as good as any other in the United States," Derrick said.

