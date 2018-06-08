TYLER — Francisco Guerrero has dreamed of being a police officer since he was little.

In a few weeks, he'll start attending Tyler Junior College to make that dream a reality.

"I'm trying to study criminal justice to become a cop," Guerrero said.

However, without the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Guerrero might no have the chance.

"It's a lot of opportunities as well as working and being able to get scholarships and FAFSA for college as well," Guerrero said.

He came to the United States when he was six and has been living in Garland since the third grade. Guerrero became a dreamer when he was 15. He said the process of applying was difficult.

"It was a lot of paperwork, a lot of go here, go there, it was really hard," Guerrero said.

Now it's time for him to renew his DACA. To help with the process he decided to look online for renewal workshops. That's how he found out about the East Texas Justice for Our Neighbors DACA Renewal Workshop in Tyler.

"I called them and they gave me the opportunity to come here and help me out," Guerrero said.

The clinic had volunteers who helped Guerrero with his paperwork and pro bono immigration attorneys to answer any questions he had, which he said was helpful.

"Especially on my papers, they would come up to me and ask me if I have any questions every five minutes, I appreciated that," Guerrero said.

He said the drive from Garland to Tyler was worth it.

"Without DACA I wouldn't be where I am right now," Guerrero said.

With his paperwork complete, Guerrero just needs to mail it and hope it'll be renewed and that he'll be able to follow his dream of being a police officer after all.

