UPSHUR COUNTY — Every year, athletes across the state compete to hopefully qualify for the annual Special Olympics Texas Summer Games.

"Everybody knows how Friday night football is here in East Texas," says Tony Duncan, father of Special Olympics' athlete, Casey Duncan. "It's nothing, nothing compared to one of these events."

Duncan's son, Casey is autistic and nonverbal, but his dad says that doesn't stop him. In years past, he and several of his teammates representing the "Upshur County Crew" have advanced to the annual competition. But unlike previous games, next year the competition will be held at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, TX rather than at the University of Texas at Arlington. The change in location may be exciting, but it brings about financial concerns for this local group of athletes, which is comprised of students from about five schools in the county.

"It's probably a good thing, a better venue and such, but the expense is just so much higher; travel, hotel, food, any extracurricular activities that these kids could take part in while they're at state competition."

To cover any expenses that exceeds the group's budget for the competition, Duncan started two online fundraiser campaigns this week, one on GoFundMe and another on Facebook.

"You can't take one and not take the other. They're all super kids. They all deserve to go. Funding should never be an issue. It's all about them and they deserve to go. And I decided that if it was up to me, that they deserved to go."

In 48 hours, Duncan says he's received about $3000 of the $10,000 goal.

"Everybody has a good heart, you just have to find it. These kids can bring out the best in everyone. There's people out there that would give to these kids, who wouldn't give to something else normally."

If you're interested in donating, click either link for more information:

GoFundMe

Facebook

