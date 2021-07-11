'#EndTheStreak' | TxDOT trying to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roads with initiative

75,000 people have died in the last 21 years on Texas roads, according to TXDOT

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in 2020.

The Texas Department of Transportation says that November 7 is the 21st anniversary of daily deaths on Texas roads.

They estimate that over 75,000 people have died in the last 21 years and nearly 10 people die daily from auto crashes in the state.

“How can you not take that personally, and how can you not take responsibility for that?" Laura Ryan, Texas transportation commissioner, said.

TXDOT says that most of these accidents have been caused by speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving.

Ryan is calling on all Texans to step up and do their part to help end the streak.

“We have to be less complacent and we have to start ownership, not just for ourselves, which is a great start," she said. "But we also have to take ownership for the wellbeing of those who are around us.”