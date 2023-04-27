Clothing store Daily Thread opens in Longview Mall

Located next to Victoria Secret, Daily Thread is "known for affordable fashion with clearance prices as low as $5," information from the Longview Mall says.

"Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Longview Mall we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Kelly Overby, the mall's general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Daily Thread and continuing to create memorable experiences for the community."