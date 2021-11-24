23-year old Daingerfield man charged with murder of 21-year old

Tyrek Neal, 23, of Daingerfield was arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year old Makayla Goodson.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — Camp County Sheriff's Office officials said Tyrek Caucasea Neal was arrested in Jefferson and charged with the murder of Makayla Goodson.

Goodson, 21, was shot numerous times at her home in the Thunderbird Point community on November 5. However; her body wasn't discovered until the next morning.

An arrest warrant was obtained by the Camp County Sheriff's Office on November 12.

"Many hours have gone into the murder investigation with numerous departments lending a hand," said Sheriff John Cortelyou. "This has been a cooperative effort between the Camp County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers, the Jefferson Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Pittsburg Police Department, Texas game wardens and the Texas Highway Patrol."

Neal was booked into the Marion County Jail following his arrest, then was transported to the Camp County Jail where he was booked in and charged with murder.