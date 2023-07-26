SWEET: Dairy Queen 'Miracle Treat Day' to benefit local East Texas hospitals on July 27

For every Dairy Queen Blizzard purchased, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEDFORD, Texas — Dairy Queen's, 'Miracle Treat Day' is set for July 27 at participating restaurants in Texas.

Fans can easily support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by ordering a Blizzard Treat in the Tyler and Longview region that will benefit the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

For every Dairy Queen Blizzard purchased, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Any Blizzard flavor will do the trick, but the new caramel fudge cheesecake will only be available through August 27, while supplies last.

Cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous Dairy Queen soft serve is the perfect way to handle the summer’s heat.

It’s also an easy way to provide critical lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources for local hospitals to treat sick and injured children throughout Texas.

Here’s how it works: