Dallas-area man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death

Records show he has not been sentenced yet.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Dallas-area man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday for fatally shooting another man in Longview in 2017.

Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26, of DeSoto, entered his guilty plea in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, on Annette Drive on Oct. 15, 2017, according to online judicial records.

Police said Johnson was shot multiple times inside a house on Annette Drive, and Fortman was identified as the suspect through cooperation with witnesses.