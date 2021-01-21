Dallas-area teen arrested after 'accidentally' shooting, killing his friend in Tyler

Da’Jaylon Scott was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

TYLER, Texas — A Dallas-area teen has been arrested after "accidentally" shooting to death a Tyler teen over the weekend.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on Saturday at around 5 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of E. Front St. regarding a shooting.

Upon the officer's arrival, they found a 17-year-old male from Tyler, deceased with a gunshot wound to the face.

Authorities say during an investigation, officers learned that the teen's friend, Da’Jaylon Scott, 17, of Balch Springs, Texas, had accidentally shot the teen while handling a handgun.

A warrant was issued for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, on Da’Jaylon Scott.