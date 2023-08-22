Good Samaritan Donald Collins stopped to help a vehicle that was hit by a tow truck on I-30. The tow truck driver fled the area, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A tow truck driver has been arrested after Dallas County authorities said he caused an initial crash that led to the death of a good Samaritan who was trying to help.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on Interstate 30 when a red tow truck collided with a minivan, causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic.

The tow truck fled the area, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said a good Samaritan, 25-year-old Donald Collins, stopped to help the occupants of the minivan. While standing next to the wrecked vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the minivan and Collins.

Collins was transported to a hospital, where he died. A passenger in the minivan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe, 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the sheriff's office announced that its vehicle crimes unit had identified and arrested the tow truck driver, 25-year-old Juan Francisco Garcia.

"The great tips that the Vehicle Crimes Unit detectives received from community members from the coverage by the media lead to the recovery of the wrecker and then the identity of the suspect," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Garcia was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, according to officials.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Collins' wife, Elizabeth, said her husband was a Marine and a father to their 2-year-old daughter.

"I am very sad, because I’m going to miss my best friend. But missing him is not going stop what our mission in the world is which is to save souls and he did that," Elizabeth Collins said.