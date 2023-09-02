Dallas County health department building on lockdown after reports of possible shooting

It's unclear if there were any gunshots fired.

DALLAS — Authorities are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Dallas County Health and Human Services building. The building was placed on lockdown.

The building is located at 2377 North Stemmons Freeway near the Dallas medical district.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Vehicles from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Marshal Service could be seen near the building, as well.

Police sources said authorities are investigating each floor in search of any possible suspects.

According to police sources, someone inside the building reported hearing a gunshot and then told other employees, which led to the lockdown.

BREAKING: Dallas Police and Dallas Co Sheriff Deputies take tactical stance outside Dallas County Health & Human Services building. Workers say they received alerts about an active shooter on one of the floors in the building. Some workers are on lock down. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/ixMt1QqNyM — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) February 9, 2023

An aerial view of the scene showed people being escorted out of the building.