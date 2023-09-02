Dallas County health department building on lockdown after reports of possible shooting

DALLAS — Authorities are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Dallas County Health and Human Services building. The building was placed on lockdown.
The building is located at 2377 North Stemmons Freeway near the Dallas medical district.
There is a heavy police presence in the area. Vehicles from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Marshal Service could be seen near the building, as well.
Police sources said authorities are investigating each floor in search of any possible suspects.
According to police sources, someone inside the building reported hearing a gunshot and then told other employees, which led to the lockdown.
An aerial view of the scene showed people being escorted out of the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.