Dallas couple arrested after attempting to illegally obtain prescription drugs, crashes stolen vehicle

KILGORE, Texas — A Dallas couple has been arrested for attempting to obtain fraudulent prescriptions drugs.

According to Kilgore police, the couple was trying to obtain fraudulent prescriptions from a local drug store Thursday afternoon. 

As officers arrived, the couple drove off in a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat. 

The driver attempted to turn south onto U.S. 259 from Stone Road in Kilgore and lost control. 

Officials say the vehicle rode the retaining wall under the overpass and rolled over when it reached the top. 

The couple received minor injuries. 