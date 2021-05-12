Dallas Cowboys to open 2021-22 season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL released their Week 1 schedule Wednesday morning.

TYLER, Texas — The NFL announced its Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning, and while the full schedule won't be released until tonight, football fans are in for a real treat come September.

The Dallas Cowboys will go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, on Thursday, Sept. 9 to kick off the 2021-22 season.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to to lead America's Team on the field after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020-21 season. The Cowboys posted a dismal 6-10 record as a result of multiple injuries to core players.

The game will also serve as Tom Brady's first game against the Cowboys as a Buccaneer. However, he is 5-0 when going up against Dallas.

Other Week 1 games include:

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburg Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Los Angele Chargers vs. Washington Football Team

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

MONDAY, SEPT. 13