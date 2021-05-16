'Lightning doesn't strike twice, but a tornado does,' says Dallas homeowner likely hit by a twister Sunday for second time since 2019

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage to confirm if a twister touched down or not.

DALLAS, Texas — The National Weather Service is investigating storm damage in North Dallas that may have been caused by a weak tornado that briefly touched down Sunday.

The damage in question is along Northaven Rd., near North Haven Gardens, just west of US-75.

The area is all too familiar with storm damage after multiple houses were torn to shreds in October 2019 when ten tornadoes danced across Dallas, causing more than a billion dollars in damage.

So far, the only significant damage documented Sunday is at the home of Cherie Hart.

Wow.



This was video taken near that North Dallas home that was ripped up by a possible tornado.



You can see some carport roofing just take flight in front of the camera.



Unreal. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/eKOeZhMADh — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) May 16, 2021

She said she took cover with her husband around 2 p.m. as strong winds grappled the neighborhood and storm warnings popped up on their phones.

A Ring camera a few blocks down captured what was going on outside, ripping some carport roofing off its foundation and flipping it around like it was nothing.

JUST IN: Cherie Hart talks to @wfaa about the moment a possible tornado hit her home today in North Dallas.



Their house was unlivable for about 11 months after it was hit by that October tornado in 2019.



Now, it’s been hit again after they’ve rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/AhxXneihZp — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) May 16, 2021

Hart's home was damaged by those tornadoes in 2019 and was just rebuilt. She said Sunday that she just sold the home to a couple in Austin.

That couple will likely now have to deal with the cleanup, but most of Hart's belongings are now ruined due to water damage.

"All I have is deja vu," Hart said. "I've seen this before. Lightning doesn't strike twice, but apparently, a tornado does."

Most of the damage to Hart's home is due to the roof being ripped off. Parts of it were seen strewn across her backyard.

WFAA saw insulation and roofing parts dangling from trees and powerlines behind Hart's house too.

There was even debris lodged into the ground, indicative of a possible touchdown.

Hart said after the roof was ripped off and the storm had passed, she and her husband heard rainwater rushing through their home.

"We walked out, and we were like, we got hit again," Hart said.

Hart said there was at least an inch of rainwater in her home. Insulation was all over the house, and most of the ceilings had fallen through.

"I don't know how to tell the people who bought the house what happened. I'm really upset for them because I've already lived through it, and I know they're really excited about buying this house," Hart said.

Hart and her family had just purchased new furniture that they would take to their newly purchased home in Flower Mound.

Now, most of that has been ruined.

She and her husband are now hitting the restart button all over again.

"I don't have words anymore," Hart said. "I just don't."