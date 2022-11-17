Dallas man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking HR ball turns down $3 million offer, attorney says

The man's attorney told WFAA the ball will be headed to an auction in New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The lucky Texas Rangers fan who caught a historic home run is looking to press his luck even more.

It's been just over a month since Dallas resident Cory Youmans was in the right place at the right time when we caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the regular season, which broke an American League record.

Youmans grabbed the record-breaking ball on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, but details on plans for the historic piece had been kept under wraps.

Now, an attorney working with Youmans has revealed the ball is heading to an auction in New York -- and that a large offer was first turned down.

Attorney David Baron told WFAA he and Youmans first connected on the night the Dallas resident caught the ball.

According to Baron, Youmans turned down an offer of $3 million -- and possibly even more.

"We actually had another offer for higher, and I was negotiating with that buyer. They decided to participate in the auction," Baron told WFAA.

The attorney said he's been in contact with Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions and that they are set to have the home run ball be a part of an upcoming event.

"This was a collaborative discussion. I don’t think anyone had any firm parameters. What we did discuss more than anything was the timing. Do we hold onto the ball and wait? My feeling was you strike while the iron’s hot," Baron said.

According to an Instagram post by Goldin, the ball is set to go to auction starting Nov. 29. The auction is expected to take place in-person and online.

"We thought it’d be fun to go to the auction and see what happens. Talked with a couple of big auctioneers, they were excited about the auction process," Baron said.

In comparison, former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire's record-setting 70th home run sold for more than $3 million.