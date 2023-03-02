Man sentenced to 57 years for injuring two officers, evading arrest in Smith County

Jeremy Moffitt, 29, was found guilty for multiple charges and he will serve his four sentences concurrently.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County jury sentenced a man to 57 years in prison for assaulting two officers and evading an arrest, causing serious injury to one of their knees.

Jeremy Moffitt, 29, was found guilty for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, assault on a peace officer, and aggravated assault on a public servant.

In 2019, Moffitt was arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm while he was passing through Smith County. After his arrest, he was placed on pre-trial supervision.

Moffitt violated his pre-trial bond leading to an arrest at the Smith County pre-trial Offices. Moffitt resisted arrest by pushing a female officer into the doorframe and running away.

A Smith County Sheriff's deputy met Moffitt in the hallway and tried to stop him. During the altercation, the deputy suffered a complete patellar ligament tear and Moffitt escaped.

According to a local orthopedic surgeon that testified at the trial, the deputy's knee would never be the same again because in spite of surgical intervention the ligament tear was a serious bodily injury.

During the trial, evidence confirmed that in the past 10 years, Moffitt had been continuously involved with the criminal justice system and had a pending gun charge out of Dallas County.