Dallas man sentenced to 60 years for human trafficking minors in Smith County

​Jones was a target of a inter-agency investigation into human trafficking that originated in the Dallas area.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Korwin Jones was sentenced to 60 years in prison for continuous human trafficking in Smith County on Friday.

The 7th District Court of Smith County found Jones guilty two weeks ago after a four day hearing. The testimonies included two victims that Jones trafficked.

The undercover investigation was led by the Texas Rangers and the Plano Police Department, connecting their evidence to Smith County. The East Texas Anti-Gang Center were alerted of an person known as “BMT” who previously trafficked girls under the age of 18.

Smith County District Attorney’s Office investigator Chris Miller identified the person as Korwin Jones, a known felon and gang member.

Investigation into his social media and interviews with victims and witnesses prompted supporting evidence of Jones’ trafficking of minors. This included Jones’ claims on social media.

Prosecutors Bryan Jiral and Heath Chamness presented evidence to the jury that Jones trafficked multiple girls under the age of 18. One of the victims in the trial was 15 years old when she was trafficked by Jones. She testified that Jones would traffic ten girls at a time.