Two planes crash mid-air during air show at Dallas Executive Airport

DALLAS — A mid-air collision has happened at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) has confirmed to WFAA.

DFR officials said the crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

Sources told WFAA's Jason Whitely that a B-17 was involved in the crash, and the other aircraft type was uncertain.

Debris from the crash fell onto southbound Highway 67, according to sources.

DFR officials did not have any information immediately available on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris.

