x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Dallas Police issue Silver Alert for 77-year-old last seen on Saturday

Thaddeus Coker was last seen at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas on foot.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Thaddeus Coker, who was last seen on Saturday. 

Coker is described as Black, 77-years-old, 5'08, and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last see wearing a dark blue polo shirt with a white diamond pattern, black dress pants, and black tennis shoes. 

Coker was last seen at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas on foot.

Coker is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4568.