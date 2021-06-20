Dallas Police issue Silver Alert for 77-year-old last seen on Saturday

Thaddeus Coker was last seen at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas on foot.

The Dallas Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Thaddeus Coker, who was last seen on Saturday.

Coker is described as Black, 77-years-old, 5'08, and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last see wearing a dark blue polo shirt with a white diamond pattern, black dress pants, and black tennis shoes.

Coker was last seen at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas on foot.

Coker is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.