Police: Teen pulls trigger on gun believed to be empty, shoots and kills another teen

Dallas police said the shooter originally told them the victim had shot himself. Investigators later discovered the shooter believed the gun was empty.

DALLAS — A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after another teen pulled the trigger on a gun they believed to be empty, according to Dallas police.

Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street in southwest Dallas at approximately 2:22 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound to his head. Another teen at the scene told police the victim shot himself.

However, investigators at the scene found that the second teen took the gun, believed the gun was empty and pulled the trigger, shooting the victim, according to police.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings at (214)671-3083 or by email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com. DPD asks you to reference case #107617-2022.