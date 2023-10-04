Dallas Animal Services shelter at 161% capacity, the worst it's been in 3+ years

The shelter is primarily overwhelmed with dogs, many sharing kennels to save space. Officials are working to meet 50 to 60 outcomes for pets per day.

DALLAS, Texas — Dallas Animal Services is asking for immediate help from the public with adoptions. Its main facility along I-30 and North Westmoreland Road is overwhelmed with dogs and sits at 161% capacity.

On Monday, the situation was much worse at 171% capacity. Right now, dogs have to share kennels, which increases animal stress and the potential for spreading illnesses.

The average intake per day for Dallas Animal Services is 57 dogs and cats.

Officials would like to see 50-60 adoptions or positive outcomes for housed pets per day to meet that intake level. But right now, intake levels outweigh them. The current average of positive outcomes sits at around 41 per day.

Sarah Sheek, the Assistant General Manager over Community Engagement, told WFAA that things haven't been this bad in over three years.

"I started three and a half years ago, and this is the fullest I've seen the shelter," Sheek said. "We would love to see our outcomes for pets exceeding or matching our intake, and right now, that is not the case."

A walk through the facility and your heart breaks. It's almost as if the animals know what's happening. You can read it in their eyes.

"Most dogs in the facility right now have to share a kennel, and that's not what we want," Sheek said. "We want everyone to have their space and be comfortable. It makes cleaning more challenging, illnesses a higher risk. We must get back to capacity so everyone has their own kennel."

Sheek told WFAA that most of the dogs coming in are being dropped off as strays. She added that some have been surrendered but that the shelter does its best to keep dogs with families.

"It's a national trend. Shelters across the country are seeing rising intake right now. We do everything we can to keep animals out of the shelter and help families keep their pets. But so many dogs are coming in as strays--so I wish there was a single thing we could point to for a solution," Sheek said.

Sheek added that the situation weighs on employees at the shelter, too.

"It can be heartbreaking, and I know it weighs on the staff and volunteers to see the dogs waiting for homes. But there's also so much joy when one of them is adopted, so we encourage people to come out to adopt, even foster, or make a donation," Sheek said.

Many breeds, including small and large dogs, are available for adoption right now. Sheek also said the shelter has many puppies at 8-9 weeks of age.

Adoptions are free and include vaccinations, microchipping, plus the pet being spayed or neutered.

Sheek added that coupons are also given to future pet owners for animal supply stores.