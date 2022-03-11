Chopper videos shows police leaving the facility with the child in the car seat.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office took over the chase as it entered Dallas County.

The Charger then stopped and a white SUV pulled up next to it. The suspect then got out of the blue vehicle, grabbed a baby in a car seat and got into the SUV, which was being driven by another man.

The SUV sped off as police units were approaching.

Watch the entire chase here:

The white SUV then stopped after crashing into a fence at a building, which is shared with several businesses, including the Lake West Women's Health Center and Early Head Start, located at 3737 Goldman Street.

Then, the two men ran inside with the baby still in a car seat. Police told WFAA the suspects did not enter the health center area, but it was placed under a brief lockdown.

After a few minutes, police arrested both men at the facility. Their names have not been released, but sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez that one suspect is the baby's father.

Sources also said that the baby's mother was taken into custody after showing up at the scene on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Police said the baby was unharmed and was placed in the custody of her grandfather.

During the investigation, police recovered a gun and drugs at the scene that the suspects had on them.

The two men are expected to be booked into the Dallas County jail on several charges.

Watch highlights from the chase here: