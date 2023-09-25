Man found dead at Dallas golf course, police say

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the course, which is located in the 3500 block of Samuell Boulevard.

DALLAS — A man was found dead on the Tenison Park Golf Course on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the course, which is located in the 3500 block of Samuell Boulevard, where witnesses found the man, according to a police news release.

Police called the man's death "unexplained," for now, and more information about him was not released.

The man's name has not been released.

Tenison Park is a city-owned golf course in East Dallas.