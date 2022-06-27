Security guard arrested in connection to woman’s shooting death at Dallas club; cellphone video shows moments after incident

A witness, and a friend, shared the cellphone video with WFAA moments after the shooting.

DALLAS — There are still so many questions about what really happened at XTC Cabaret in Dallas.

A woman was shot and killed by a security guard in the parking lot.

Monday, city leaders are reacting and pushing to enforce stricter hours for sexually oriented businesses.

Shalonda Anderson, known as “Lundie,” gave her three kids the world.

“Happy, outgoing all the time, happy,” said Latrease Nelson, the victim’s cousin.

Her family is left devastated.

“She was the life of the party,” said Nelson.

Dallas police say the 32-year-old was shot and killed by a security guard outside of XTC cabaret strip club in Dallas.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

“Lundie, Lundie, you OK? That’s my home girl, back up,” you could hear through Sunny D’s cellphone video, who is a friend of the victim.

You can see Lundie on the grass, surrounded by security guards.

“Y'all shot my home girl? It wasn’t that serious,” you can hear in the cellphone video.

The club owner also released a video to WFAA, saying that Lundie drove her car into a group of security guards. They claimed that one security guard was pinned between the car and another vehicle, and then the guard shot the driver, before anyone else was injured.

Dallas Police said the investigation determined that Lundie was killed by a 26-year-old female security guard. A second security guard at the scene also shot into the vehicle. Police identified that guard as Sterlin Hammett, 30. He has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“We need to be able to see the video and not pieces of the video,” said Rev. Ronald Wright, with the Community Police Oversight Board.

“We don’t know if they were blocking the way so she could leave or not. That’s another thing we need to look at it. For those security guards to do what they did, that was overboard. What’s next? It's about holding someone accountable,” said Wright.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement:

“I am sickened by the tragic violence we have seen at sexually oriented businesses in our city. this incident once again demonstrates why the Dallas city council — in the interest of public safety — unanimously voted in favor of reasonable restrictions on the hours of operation for these businesses. lives are at stake, and that is why it is critical for us to continue to pursue policies that can help us achieve our goal of making Dallas the safest major city in the United States.”

Dallas City Council passed an ordinance earlier this year that required sexually oriented businesses to close from 2-6 a.m., with the Dallas Department saying those hours see an increase in crime. A complaint was filed and a court has temporarily postponed the ordinance.

While the ordinance is in limbo, the Dallas Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate what happened early Saturday morning that left three children without their mother.

Lundie’s family and friends are demanding answers.

They’re crushed, knowing that Lundie's children will grow up without their mother.

“I want the world to know, this is unbearable. This is something I don’t wish on nobody,” said Benita Lofton, victim’s mother.