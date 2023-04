The NWS says estimated maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service says they've found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado in Tyler.

The NWS says estimated maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour. However, officials say the rating and intensities could change depending on what, if any, other damage is found.

The survey is ongoing and additional details could be released Friday evening.