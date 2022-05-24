Craig to become Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner after runoff win

This win comes after Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, and two others, pleaded guilty to election fraud connected to the 2018 Democratic primary for commissioner.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Gregg County commissioner has defeated Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown in the runoff election for the Democratic nomination.

Danny Craig Sr., who served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006, won against Brown Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. There is no Republican challenger in November.

Craig received 546 votes to Brown's 493.

This win comes after Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, and two others, DeWayne Ward, Charlie Burns, pleaded guilty to election fraud connected to the 2018 Democratic primary for commissioner earlier this year.

Brown won the 2018 race by a margin of five votes over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.

Brown was initially charged with 23 felonies that include engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.

Brown, 51, and Jackson, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to one count each of election fraud.

Through their plea agreement, both of them were sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine each. They also had to write letters apologizing to Gregg County residents and participate in community service.

Brown was not required to resign or prohibited from seeking reelection, according to his plea agreement.