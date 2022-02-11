Dark comedy 'Mamaw' opens this weekend at Cherokee Civic Theatre

The play uses a minimalist set and is not a musical, although its narration is all in intricate poetry.

RUSK, Texas — “Mamaw,” a play made into an epic poem in two parts, makes its premiere this weekend at the Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk.

The play, based on a novel of the same name by Minette Bryant, is a dark comedy about an 80-year-old woman called Mamaw who goes on a killing spree in her small Louisiana town in 1987. The play uses a minimalist set and is not a musical, although its narration is all in intricate poetry.