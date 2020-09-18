'Dark Web Cannibal': Joaquin man sentenced to 40 years, lifetime supervision on child exploitation charges

Alexander Nathan Barter, 23, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2019, to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A Joaquin man has been sentenced to 480 months in federal prison for child exploitation violations, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Alexander Nathan Barter, 23, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2019, to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Following the completion of his prison sentence, Barter was also ordered to submit to a lifetime of supervised release.

As part of his plea agreement, Barter agreed to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count, with each party reserving the right to request that the terms be sentenced concurrently or consecutively. Barter’s counsel requested that the court impose a total term of imprisonment of 20 years; the government requested a sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment.

According to information introduced as part of Barter’s plea and at sentencing, in October 2018, Barter posted an ad on a dark web site stating, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me.”

An undercover officer saw the ad and responded, utilizing the persona of a father with a 13-year old daughter. Between October 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, Barter and the undercover officer exchanged a series of messages that included Barter’s repeated interest in raping, killing, and eating the 13-year old child. Barter provided the undercover with instructions on traveling from Florida to Shelby County, what to tell the child to get her acquiescence to travel, and how to conceal evidence of their crime. On October 19, 2018, Barter arrived at the designated meet site in Joaquin with a knife, trash bag, cellular phone, and a tablet.

“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk. The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a likeminded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition,” U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said. “This case is a sobering reminder of how the brave men and women of law enforcement face down the worst of the worst in the scariest of scenarios.”