Daughters of the American Revolution hold Veterans Day celebration, commemorate shrine to unknown soldiers

"Because veterans served with duty and honor that we have a country that we can be proud of," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

TYLER, Texas — Veterans were remembered throughout East Texas today and at Camp V in Tyler, the Daughters of the American Revolution held their celebration. Our Alan Kasper was there to capture some of the sights and sounds.

"It is essential to remember and renew the legacy of Veterans Day, which was established to pay tribute to individuals who have served and sacrificed on behalf of our nation in times of war or armed conflict," Kathy Comer, a representative of Senator John Cornyn‘s office, said.

"As we remember our nation's veterans the sacrifice and service of all of our veterans and their families is acknowledged, appreciated and honored," Marcy Carter-Lovick of the Daughters of the American Revolution said.

"Our nation and our veterans, in particular, have served with honor and distinction on the battlefields, with morality, defending liberty and any price," Nathaniel Moran, Smith County Judge, said.

"Today’s commemoration is unique and that we also honor the 100th anniversary of our national shrine the tomb of the unknowns," Carter-Lovick continued.

"The tomb of the unknown soldier was intended to represent more than just a single conflict serving as a focal point for the United States regardless of race, creed or politics," Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. "Where the people of the United States could come together as a single nation to mourn and honor the fallen soldiers from the United States."

"Because they answered the call to serve with great sacrifice we continue to live in freedom and we are grateful," Carter-Lovick said.

"Because veterans served with duty and honor that we have a country that we can be proud of," Moran said. "So today I celebrate Veterans Day with each one of you and say thank you for your service thank you for your sacrifice, we will not forget and we will continue to remember."