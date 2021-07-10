Man who killed eight people, including six kids, in north Harris County sentenced to life in prison

Among the victims -- his own child and ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty.

HOUSTON — A man who killed eight people in Harris County has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Among David Conley’s victims was his own child and his ex-girlfriend. In all, six kids and two adults were killed by Conley in a north Harris County home back in 2015. All of the victims were shot in the head.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty in this case, which got underway on Tuesday.