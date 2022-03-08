David Gilliland Racing hauler involved in crash near Longview

It's not yet known if the team’s hauler was involved in a fatal crash this morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 that was reported by local officials.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A major racing team’s hauler has been involved in a crash near Longview.

David Gilliland Racing said this morning on Twitter that its No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in a crash. The hauled was on its way to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway

“DGS and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time,” said the team, which was founded by retired NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.

It is not yet known if the team’s hauler was involved in a fatal crash this morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 that was reported by local officials.