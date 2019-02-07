TYLER, Texas — Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School has announced the hiring of David Upchurch as the new head baseball coach.

Upchurch will take over the Crusader program that won 13 games this past season.

Upchurch was drafted in the 19th round of the 1994 Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He was drafted by the Royals after finishing his college career pitching for The University of Texas at Arlington. The 6’7” right-hander had stops in the Royals organization that included time in Eugene (Oregon), Wilmington (Delaware), Springfield (Illinois), Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada), and Spokane (Washington).

Upchurch is currently the President of the Red Dirt Baseball Club and Performance Baseball, one of the top baseball organizations in Texas. Private lessons, select travel teams, and a state of the art indoor facility near Kilgore are all features of the Performance Baseball program.

A native Texan, Upchurch played his high school baseball at R.L. Turner in Carrollton. His work with Performance Baseball features hands on coaching and training of over 200 players, ranging in age from eight to 18. Bishop Gorman Athletic Director Mike Lee is excited to have Upchurch joining the Bishop Gorman athletic program.

“David Upchurch brings a great deal of experience to our campus”; Lee said. “He has had success in TAPPS, having coached at Lexington Academy and Dallas Christian.” For Upchurch, the chance to lead the Crusaders program is something he is ready to do.

“After five years in East Texas, I am excited to get back into coaching at the high school level”; Upchurch said. “My heart is with the Lord first and I am called to minister to young men. My family is excited for this journey and we hope it lasts for a long time.”

Upchurch has also developed a reputation as an outstanding speaker and clinician, someone in demand not only in the area, but on the international level.

As a college sophomore he represented the United States in international play in Sweden and Finland.

Over the last three summers his ministry of baseball has taken him to Cape Town, South Africa; Strausberg, Germany; and Boca Chica in the Domincan Republic.

Upchurch has one son, one step-son and a step-daughter. His wife is Rachel and they have two grandkids