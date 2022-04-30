At least 1 dead in crash near busy Longview intersection

According to the Longview Police Department, the two-vehicle crash occurred at near the intersection of N. Eastman Rd. and E. Hawkins Pkwy.

LONGVIEW, Texas — At least one person is dead following a major wreck in Longview.

Police say the crash is blocking all northbound traffic on N. Eastman Rd. and all traffic on E. Hawkins Pkwy.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route of travel.

This is the second fatal crash reported in Longview in the last few hours.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Loop 281 in Longview Saturday afternoon.

According to Longview police, the two-vehicle crash occurred in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281, in front of Cavender's.

All eastbound lanes of traffic in the area have reopened after originally being blocked.