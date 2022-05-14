1 dead in Kilgore shooting

Law enforcement is still on scene and they're asking the public to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — A man is dead following a shooting in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to gunshots on Sceyne St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man ling in the driveway. He was pronounced dead a short time later by EMS.

Law enforcement is still on scene and asking the public to avoid the area..

This is believed to be an isolated incident.