East Texas man arrested for murdering roommate in Franklin County

The investigation of a burned abandon vehicle lead officials to a separate crime scene where Murrell D. Newman's body was found.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly murdering his roommate in Franklin County Monday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a burned vehicle on County Road 4314 was reported on May 20.

Sheriff Ricky S. Jones said the investigation of the vehicle revealed the owner was Murrell Dempsey Newman, 69, who was found dead at his residence in the Pelican Bay development of Lake Cypress Springs.

Franklin County Criminal Investigators and Texas DPS, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the homicide, Jones said.

The investigation lead to the arrest of Newman's roommate, Jeffrey Dale Shelby. Currently, Shelby is at the Franklin County Jail on a $1 million bond, officials said.

According to officials, on the same day of Shelby's arrest a probation violation warrant for aggravated family violence assault was also issued with a bond set at $250,000.