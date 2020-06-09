Deadline to respond to census fast approaching | Here's why it matters

The deadline to respond to the census is Sept. 13.

TYLER, Texas — There is only a limited amount of time to respond to the census before it ends. Census takers in East Texas are trying to ensure that everyone who has not responded gets a chance to do the census.

The census' impact goes far beyond a simple population headcount. The census can determine funds for infrastructure projects, healthcare programs and education resources.

"We have a lot of school programs - Head Start [and] the Title One Program, for example - a lot of the funds we are able to receive from the census county help fund a lot of those programs," Nancy Rangel of the Hispanic Business Alliance said.

The easiest and fasted option to respond to the census is online. (Tap here for English | Toque aquí para Español) People who have not taken the census may expect a census worker to physically show up at their home.

"[If you've already taken the census], Just let them know you've already it done, and they can go on their way to the next home," Rangel said. "We want to make sure everyone gets counted in our East Texas region."

Rangel also said people should reach out to their family, friends and neighbors to encourage them to take the census as well.

The city of Tyler will hold census events on the following dates: