Houston Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two of the victims were 37 and the other was 41.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway in the Cypress area.

According to Gonzalez, a black Cadillac Escalade and the golf cart crashed at the intersection. At least three people were in the golf cart at the time. Two men in the golf cart were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

At least three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, including a woman and a small child. Gonzalez said the small child was OK and handed over to relatives. The man and woman in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with what Gonzalez said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez said it was too early to determine what caused the crash.

"It's very early in the investigation," Gonzalez said. "We'll have to piece everything together to consider all contributing factors ... but it was a devastating crash."

Here's an update provided by Gonzalez and HCSO Major Susan Cotter before the third man died: