TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Tyler woman who was nine months pregnant when she was killed in a deadly wreck Sunday morning in Smith County.

Jataria Lynn Smith, 26, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Highway 64 west of Greenbriar Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Her son was due to be born Monday, according to family members’ social media posts.