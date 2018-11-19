ATHENS-A fatal shooting is under investigation in Athens.

Police tell us it happened in the 1000 block of Third street which is in north Athens.

The Athens Police Department received a call about an unresponsive person around 8:30 Sunday night.

When they arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor.

Taylor was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound in her upper abdomen, but the 30-year old from Athens did not survive.

Athens police Department and the Henderson County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor's death is asked to call Athens Police Department Detective Wesley Hoover at 903-675-5454.

