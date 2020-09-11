McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said they found the victim east of Riesel in a vehicle.

RIESEL, Texas — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said a woman shot and killed her 17-year-old son Monday morning.

McNamara said Garrett Hunt was found in a vehicle east of Riesel with multiple gunshot wounds. Hunt was in the passenger seat. He was on his way to school.

McNamara said they arrested Hunt's mother, Sarah Hunt. He said the woman was arrested while walking back into Riesel.

The mother and son were riding in the vehicle together but McNamara did not say if Sarah was driving.

Hunt will be charged with murder, McNamara said. He said investigators did not know what led up to the shooting. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Hunt was a fifth grade science and social studies teacher at Lake Air Montessori, according to a statement from the Waco Independent School District. It was her first year teaching in Waco. She previously worked at Andrews ISD.

"We have not been in contact with her yet, however when we are able to communicate with her, she will be placed on administrative leave and given an opportunity to resign. If she does not resign, we'll begin the process of terminating her probationary contract," the statement reads.

"Our counselors are available for any students or staff members who would like to talk with someone about this difficult situation. They plan to offer group sessions via Zoom and will also be talking with students and staff one-on-one, as needed for support."

The mother and son had just recently moved to Riesel but have family who lives in the area, McNamara said.

McNamara said the vehicle was spotted by a passing driver who called it into police.

"It's a very sad situation," McNamara said. "I don't know how else to describe it. We're going to be working overtime trying to sort this one out."

The vehicle was found around 8 a.m. off Farm-to-Market Road 1860 near the Lions Club, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said.