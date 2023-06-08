Death of Longview native spurs Texas bills on trailer safety

Now, two trailer safety-related bills are set to go into effect later this year following their approval in the Texas Legislature.

TYLER, Texas — After losing his wife two years ago in a Smith County crash involving a detached trailer, Cliff Hall said he hopes new legislation authored by a Longview lawmaker will help raise awareness of proper safety procedures.

Kelly Hall, 49, of Tyler and a Longview native, was killed March 8, 2021, on Toll 49 after an “improperly secured trailer hitch” caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer striking her vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveling south on Toll 49. While he crossed a bridge built over a creek, the lemonade trailer detached.